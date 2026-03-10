𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐍𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟒,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧

In a year that quietly redefined how justice is delivered, Bhutan’s courts achieved something remarkable: 13,910 disputes were resolved without full litigation through Court-Annexed Mediation (CAM) in 2025. According to the Bhutan National Legal Institute Annual Report 2025, this surge signals more than administrative efficiency — it marks a cultural shift toward dialogue, reconciliation, and faster access to justice.

At a time when court systems globally face mounting caseloads, Bhutan’s judiciary is charting a different path: turning potential courtroom battles into negotiated settlements. CAM is emerging as a powerful pressure valve — easing judicial congestion while empowering citizens to resolve disputes through structured conversation rather than adversarial proceedings.

The scale of adoption is striking. Nearly fourteen thousand cases settled through mediation represent thousands of families, businesses, and communities spared the cost, stress, and delays of prolonged litigation. Each mediated settlement carries the force of a court order, ensuring legal certainty while preserving relationships — a balance rarely achieved in traditional trials.

Urban centers are leading the charge. The Thimphu Dzongkhag recorded the highest number of mediated settlements at 252 cases, reflecting strong public trust in alternative dispute resolution. Close behind, Paro Dzongkhag resolved 185 cases, while Monggar Dzongkhag and Wangdue Phodrang Dzongkhag logged 143 and 134 cases respectively. Samtse Dzongkhag also demonstrated strong uptake with 106 mediated settlements.

These figures highlight a clear pattern: where awareness and access are strong, citizens are increasingly choosing mediation as their first stop — not their last resort.

Momentum is not limited to urban districts. Regions such as Trashigang Dzongkhag, Tsirang Dzongkhag, Zhemgang Dzongkhag, Punakha Dzongkhag, and Sarpang Dzongkhag reported steady mediation activity — proof that CAM is embedding itself into Bhutan’s judicial fabric.

Districts with smaller tallies — including Haa Dzongkhag, Gasa Dzongkhag, and Lhuentse Dzongkhag — reflect demographic realities rather than resistance. Even there, mediation services are steadily expanding, supported by outreach and mediator training.

What makes CAM transformative is not just speed — it is philosophy. Mediation sessions are confidential, voluntary, and guided by trained facilitators who help parties find common ground. Agreements are documented and enforceable, ensuring outcomes are both humane and legally sound.

For courts, the impact is immediate: reduced backlog, faster case turnover, and better allocation of judicial resources. For citizens, the benefits are deeply personal — lower costs, preserved relationships, and solutions shaped by mutual consent rather than imposed verdicts.

In a society that values harmony and consensus, mediation resonates with cultural traditions of dialogue and reconciliation. It turns dispute resolution into a collaborative process rather than a zero-sum contest.

The near-14,000-case milestone

positions CAM as a cornerstone

of Bhutan’s justice modernization strategy. By institutionalizing alternative dispute resolution, the judiciary is creating a system that is not only efficient but socially responsive.

The ripple effects extend beyond courtrooms. Successful mediation builds trust in legal institutions, encourages civic engagement, and reinforces the idea that justice can be both fair and compassionate. It also cultivates professional mediators, expanding a skilled workforce dedicated to peaceful conflict resolution.

Judicial leaders are expected to deepen investment in mediation infrastructure, training, and public awareness. As more citizens experience the speed and dignity of mediated settlements, demand is likely to grow — further embedding CAM into Bhutan’s justice ecosystem.

The message from 2025 is unmistakable: Bhutan is proving that justice does not always require a courtroom battle. Through mediation, disputes are being transformed into opportunities for dialogue, understanding, and closure.

And if this trajectory continues,

the future of Bhutanese justice may

be defined less by litigation — and

more by resolution.

Sangay Rabten

From Thimphu