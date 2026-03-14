𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐍𝐮 𝟏𝟒.𝟒𝐌 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠

The country’s stock market registered steady trading activity in February, with total transactions reaching Nu 14.41 million, according to the Royal Securities Exchange of Bhutan (RSEB).

The February 2026 market data shows that a total trading volume of 352,370 shares was recorded during the month, reflecting continued participation from investors in Bhutan’s emerging capital market. Market analysts say the figures demonstrate stable investor engagement despite the relatively small size of the country’s stock exchange.

During the month, 1,141 trades were executed across 15 listed securities, indicating active market participation among investors trading shares of Bhutanese companies listed on the exchange.

Officials say the trading activity highlights the growing role of the stock market as an alternative investment avenue for individuals and institutions seeking to diversify their portfolios.

“While Bhutan’s capital market remains modest in scale, the steady level of trading activity suggests increasing awareness among investors about the opportunities available through the stock exchange,” a market observer said.

The February report also highlights growing participation among investors.

According to the exchange, 330 users took part in trading activities during the month, reflecting a stable base of market participants.

In addition, 256 investors accessed the market through the mobile trading platform mCAMS, an online trading application that allows investors to buy and sell shares through their smartphones.

Market analysts say the rising use of digital platforms represents an important shift in Bhutan’s financial sector as investors increasingly adopt technology-driven trading services.

“Digital trading platforms are transforming how investors access financial markets,” a financial analyst said. “Mobile applications like mCAMS allow investors to monitor stock prices, execute trades, and manage their portfolios conveniently from anywhere.”

The growing adoption of digital trading tools is also seen as a key step in improving accessibility to Bhutan’s capital market, particularly for retail investors living outside major urban centres. Experts say improved accessibility could help broaden the investor base and encourage greater participation in the stock market. The February data also reveals stronger buying activity compared to selling during the month.

According to the report, investors purchased 223,896 shares worth Nu 9.33 million, while 158,836 shares were sold for a total value of Nu 6.49 million. Market observers say the higher volume of buying transactions suggests relatively stronger demand for shares during the month. “This trend may indicate growing investor confidence in the market, as more investors are entering positions than exiting them,” a market analyst explained.

However, analysts also caution that fluctuations in trading patterns are common in smaller markets where individual transactions can significantly influence overall monthly figures.

The RSEBL plays a central role in Bhutan’s financial sector by providing a platform where companies can raise capital and investors can participate in corporate growth.

Established to support the development of the country’s capital market, the exchange facilitates the buying and selling of shares of listed companies and promotes transparency in financial transactions. Financial experts note that a well-functioning stock exchange can contribute significantly to economic development by mobilizing savings and channeling them into productive investments.

“Capital markets provide businesses with an additional source of financing beyond traditional bank loans,” a financial expert said. “At the same time, they offer investors an opportunity to participate in the growth of domestic companies.”

Although Bhutan’s stock market remains relatively small compared to regional exchanges, experts say it continues to play an increasingly important role in the country’s financial ecosystem. Industry observers say improving public awareness and financial literacy will be key to expanding participation in Bhutan’s stock market.

Many Bhutanese investors are still more familiar with traditional savings options such as bank deposits, which remain the dominant form of household financial assets.

However, interest in equity investment is gradually increasing as more people learn about the potential benefits of investing in publicly listed companies.

“As awareness grows, more individuals are beginning to view the stock market as a viable investment option,” a financial analyst said. “Education and investor outreach will be crucial for sustaining this trend.”

Efforts by financial institutions, regulators, and the stock exchange to promote financial literacy are expected to play an important role in strengthening investor confidence.

Market analysts say Bhutan’s capital market is likely to expand gradually as financial sector reforms, digital trading platforms, and improved investor education continue to take effect.

The expansion of online trading systems, including mobile-based platforms, is expected to make it easier for investors to access the market and participate in trading activities.

At the same time, experts emphasize the importance of attracting new companies to list on the exchange to increase the diversity of investment opportunities available to investors.

“A larger number of listed companies would improve market liquidity and provide investors with a broader range of investment choices,” an Economist from the Royal Thimphu College said. Strengthening regulatory frameworks, improving transparency, and enhancing investor protection measures are also expected to support the long-term development of Bhutan’s capital market.

Financial experts note that the continued development of Bhutan’s stock market could contribute to broader economic growth by facilitating investment in domestic enterprises.

As companies gain access to capital through public listings, they can expand operations, create jobs, and support economic diversification.

“Capital markets play an important role in mobilizing financial resources for economic development,” a financial analyst said. “As Bhutan’s stock market matures, it has the potential to become a more significant component of the country’s financial system.”

For now, the steady trading activity recorded in February indicates stable investor participation and gradual progress in the development of Bhutan’s capital market.

With continued efforts to enhance market accessibility, promote investor education, and encourage corporate participation, Bhutan’s stock exchange is expected to play an increasingly important role in the country’s evolving financial landscape.

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu