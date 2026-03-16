𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧’𝐬 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲 𝐚𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝟖.𝟕𝟔% 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓
𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐛𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬
𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐠𝐬 – 𝐂𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐆𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫
Trending Now
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠

The Department of Industry (DoI) under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MOICE) has directed all real estate agents across the country to strictly comply with Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) requirements.

The directive follows the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure on Licensing, Monitoring and Supervising of Real Estate Agents for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism 2025, issued by the Department. It is also aligned with the AML/CFT Guidelines for Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions 2023 issued by the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) of Bhutan.

According to the directive, the DoI has instructed all real estate agents operating in Bhutan to strictly adhere to the regulatory obligations outlined in the SOP and the national AML/CFT guidelines.

Officials say the move is aimed at strengthening oversight of the real estate sector and ensuring that property transactions are not misused for illegal financial activities such as money laundering or the financing of terrorism.

Under the latest directive, all licensed real estate agents are required to conduct proper customer due diligence before engaging in property-related transactions. This includes verifying the identity of clients, assessing the legitimacy of transactions, and ensuring that financial activities associated with property deals comply with national regulations.

In addition, real estate agents must maintain comprehensive records of all transactions, including relevant financial documentation and client information. These records must be preserved and made available to competent authorities whenever requested during regulatory inspections or investigations.

The DoI emphasized that maintaining proper documentation is essential for ensuring transparency and for enabling authorities to trace financial activities if suspicious transactions are detected.

Another key requirement under the notification is the mandatory reporting of suspicious transactions. Real estate agents are required to promptly report any activities that may indicate potential money laundering or terrorist financing to the Financial Intelligence Department of the RMA.

Authorities say timely reporting plays a crucial role in strengthening Bhutan’s financial monitoring framework and helps law enforcement agencies identify and investigate potential financial crimes.

“Real estate professionals serve as an important line of defense in detecting suspicious financial activities,” an official familiar with the regulatory framework said. “Their cooperation is essential in ensuring that illicit financial flows do not enter the formal economy.”

The DoI has also instructed real estate businesses to establish internal policy controls and compliance mechanisms within their organizations. These measures are intended to help real estate agents identify, prevent, and mitigate risks associated with money laundering and terrorist financing in property transactions.

Such controls may include internal monitoring systems, staff training on AML/CFT regulations, and risk assessment procedures designed to detect irregular or suspicious financial activities.

Officials say strengthening internal compliance frameworks will help ensure that the real estate sector operates in line with international financial integrity standards.

The notification further emphasizes that all real estate agents must extend full cooperation to the DoI and the RMA during monitoring, inspection, and supervisory activities.

Officials say cooperation from the private sector is critical to ensuring the effective implementation of the country’s financial regulations.

“Monitoring and supervision are essential to maintaining the credibility of the real estate market,” an industry observer said. “Compliance by businesses helps protect the sector from financial misconduct and enhances public trust.”

The DoI has warned that failure to comply with the prescribed SOP and AML/CFT guidelines will result in strict regulatory action.

Penalties may include the suspension, invalidation, or cancellation of business licenses, as well as the imposition of fines and other penalties in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

Authorities say these measures are intended to ensure that businesses take their compliance obligations seriously and maintain the highest standards of financial transparency.

Regulators say improving oversight of sectors such as real estate, which involves large financial transactions, is a key part of safeguarding the country’s financial system.

The Department noted that AML/CFT policy documents and related guidelines are available on its official website for businesses seeking further clarification on compliance requirements.

Officials have encouraged real estate agents to familiarize themselves with the relevant regulations and ensure that their operations align with national financial integrity standards.

As Bhutan’s property market gradually expands alongside economic development and urbanization, authorities say maintaining strict regulatory oversight will be essential to ensuring that the sector remains transparent, accountable, and resilient against financial crimes.

With the latest directive, regulators aim to reinforce the message that strict adherence to AML/CFT regulations is a critical responsibility for all businesses operating in the country’s real estate industry.

 

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu

Post Views: 242
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠