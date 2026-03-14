𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄

Bhutan Archery Team Selected for Asia Cup Stage 1, Bangkok 2026; Training Camp at DRBSF, Kolkata

The Bhutan Archery Federation (BAF) announced the selection of the national archery team following a rigorous two-stage national trial process. The selected athletes will represent Bhutan at the Asia Cup Stage 1, scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand from 21 to 28 March 2026.

As part of preparations for the international competition, the national team will participate in a seven-day intensive training camp at the Dola & Rahul Banerjee Sports Foundation (DRBSF) in Kolkata, India from 14 to 20 March 2026. The high-performance training program is designed to strengthen technical skills, improve match discipline, and enhance the mental resilience required for international-level competition.

The training camp will provide Bhutanese archers with a valuable opportunity to train in a professional high-performance environment. During the camp, athletes will focus on improving shooting consistency, refining competition strategies, and developing the psychological endurance necessary to perform under pressure in major tournaments.

Following the completion of the training program in Kolkata, the national team will travel to Bangkok to compete in the Asia Cup Stage 1, where they will face leading archers from across Asia in both recurve and compound categories. The competition is expected to provide important international exposure and experience for Bhutan’s athletes as they continue to build their competitive capabilities on the regional stage.

Meanwhile, several athletes will remain at the DRBSF facility for an additional week of advanced training before returning to Bhutan. This extended training period aims to further strengthen athlete development and prepare them for future national and international competitions.

In addition to the Asia Cup participation, Bhutan’s para-archery program will also be represented internationally. Bhutanese para archer Tika Ram Ghalley will compete in the World Archery Para Series, which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 29 March to 5 April 2026. He will be accompanied by coach Karma Tshering.

Tika Ram Ghalley and his coach will join the DRBSF training camp earlier to undertake specialized preparation ahead of the international para-archery event. Their participation reflects Bhutan’s growing efforts to support inclusive sports and promote para-athletes at international competitions.

The Bhutan Archery Federation said that these initiatives are part of its ongoing commitment to raising Bhutan’s presence and competitiveness in international archery.

“Providing athletes with access to high-level training and international competitions is essential for the long-term development of archery in Bhutan,” the federation stated. “Such exposure allows our archers to gain valuable experience, strengthen their technical skills, and compete with some of the best athletes in Asia.”

BAF also emphasized that the combination of structured training and international participation will contribute to the continued growth of archery in Bhutan, helping athletes build confidence and improve their performance in regional and global competitions.

Team Officials and Coaches

Ajeet – Compound Coach Tashi Tshering – Compound Coach Yeshi Dema – Recurve Coach Madhukar Darnal – Programme Officer / Team Manager

Athletes Selected Through National Trials

Compound (Men & Women)

Tandin Dorji Tshetum Gaytshey Kezang Norbu Sonam Dema Dorji Dolma

Recurve

Kinley Tshering Sonam Penjor Pema Wangchuk

Athletes Attending Kolkata Training Camp Only

Lam Dorji – Recurve Chogzang Thai Rigden – Compound

The Bhutan Archery Federation noted that strengthening international exposure and technical training remains a key priority as Bhutan continues to nurture its archery talent and build a stronger presence in regional and global competitions.