𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐥𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝟏𝟓𝟕 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞𝐬

Staff Reporter from Thimphu

In restructuring its operation, the Mountain Hazelnuts (MH) will be laying off 157 staff by giving them

30 days’ notice this month.

However, the Company will retain 64 staff to manage the streamlined scope of work.



“Whilst the layoffs are inevitable due to the Company’s current situation, we do hope to re-engage the

laid off staff as the scope re-expands,” states the press release from MH.



According to the Company, it is also taking this opportunity to deepen key aspects of its partnership

with the hazelnut growers.



“Another key piece is commencing discussions with the MoAF to increase the purchase price of

hazelnuts over the next five years. In addition, MH is committed to giving hazelnut growers

meaningful representation in the Company’s decision-making bodies,” states the press release.



According to the Company, the pandemic has brought significant challenges to MH. It triggered a financial shortfall, making it challenging for the Company to carry out its orchard optimization and

management programs.



However, the Company stated that it has turned adversity into opportunity, streamlined its operational

model to make it more sustainable, and simultaneously engaged in discussions with key stakeholders

to secure funding. During this time, MH also collaborated closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and

Forests (MoAF) reaffirm that the biological foundation of hazelnuts is sound.



The Company stated that it is restructuring its operations in line with newly secured funding.



According to MH, next week, the Company will initiate a major program of grafting carefully selected

varieties into orchards to increase nut production through more flowering and improved pollination.

This grafting program will also increase resilience to climate change, which is an increasing problem,

especially in the Himalayan region. The grafting will be undertaken in a stepwise manner to

demonstrate the success of the program as it progresses. Over time, this will reach all growers

wanting to participate.

MH’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sean Watson said, “We are grateful to our grower partners and key

stakeholders for their patience and support through these challenging times for the Company. We

have been given a second chance with newly secured funding and a streamlined operational model,

and we are confident that the changes we are making will benefit hazelnut growers and the Nation.”



MH’s Co-Founder and Chairman Daniel Spitzer added: “Mountain Hazelnuts was founded with a

vision of creating a source of sustainable income for farmers. We have gotten part of the way over the

past decade, establishing a platform for the future. We appreciate the close collaboration which will

enable us to fulfill the vision of lasting value for tens of thousands of people.”



MH’s Co-founder and CFO Teresa Law said, “Alongside the business operations, much has been

achieved over the past 13 years in fostering multigenerational social welfare benefits, in terms of

health, community revitalization, and very importantly, female empowerment, complementing the

wonderful programs of the Royal Government. With these changes in the Company, these important

benefits will continue.”



Meanwhile, MH was established as an impactful private enterprise to create long-term income

generation opportunities for smallholder farmers across Bhutan, while addressing key environmental

issues.



According to the Company, it has established over 11,000 orchards and 3.3mn trees on fallow and

degraded agricultural land in 19 Dzongkhags across the country.