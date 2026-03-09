𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚 𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚’𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫

Medanta – The Medicity in Gurugram, Haryana, has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in India in Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals 2026” list, marking the seventh consecutive year the multi-specialty institution has received this prestigious recognition. The accolade reinforces Medanta’s reputation for clinical excellence, advanced medical technology, and patient-centered care, and positions it as a benchmark for healthcare delivery in India.

Compiled annually by Newsweek in partnership with the data analytics firm Statista, the ranking evaluated more than 2,500 hospitals across 32 countries, including leading healthcare systems in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Canada, Singapore, and Australia. Hospitals were assessed through a comprehensive methodology, including recommendations from thousands of medical professionals, patient experience surveys, hospital quality metrics, and a specialized Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) survey. The rigorous evaluation identifies institutions that consistently achieve exceptional clinical outcomes while maintaining high standards of patient safety and care.

Founded by internationally acclaimed cardiovascular surgeon Naresh Trehan, Medanta has become one of India’s most respected healthcare institutions since its establishment. Dr. Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, described the recognition as a reflection of the hospital’s enduring commitment to excellence. “Being recognized as the No. 1 hospital in India is a testament to our unwavering dedication to clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centric care,” he said. “Our guiding philosophy—‘Har Ek Jaan Anmol’, meaning ‘Every Life Is Invaluable’—continues to inspire our approach to patient care, medical innovation, and research.”

Medanta has integrated advanced technologies with specialized medical expertise to improve health outcomes and enhance patient experiences. Investments in artificial intelligence, robotic surgery systems, and automated diagnostic platforms allow doctors to perform complex procedures with greater precision and efficiency. These technologies are applied across departments such as cardiac surgery, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, and transplant medicine. Digital health initiatives—including electronic health records, telemedicine platforms, and AI-assisted diagnostics—further streamline treatment processes, improve coordination among specialists, and enable highly personalized care plans for patients.

The hospital provides treatment across more than 30 medical specialties, with notable strengths in cardiac sciences, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, transplant services, and critical care. Many departments are internationally recognized for performing highly complex procedures, including heart and liver transplants, advanced cancer therapies, and minimally invasive surgeries. Medanta’s multidisciplinary approach brings specialists together to collaborate on complex cases, ensuring comprehensive, coordinated care for patients not only from across India but also from other countries seeking high-quality medical treatment.

Under Global Health Limited, Medanta has expanded significantly over the past decade. Its network now includes six hospitals covering roughly 5.6 million square feet, with 3,579 operational beds and over 2,300 medical professionals as of December 2025. Ongoing projects in Mumbai, New Delhi (Pitampura and South Delhi), and Guwahati are expected to further expand access to specialized healthcare services, making advanced care more accessible to a broader population.

Medanta’s repeated recognition by Newsweek underscores India’s rapidly evolving healthcare sector. Investments in advanced medical infrastructure, research, and specialist training over the past two decades have enabled Indian hospitals to compete with leading global institutions in technology, clinical expertise, and patient outcomes. This progress has also fueled the growth of medical tourism, attracting international patients seeking world-class care at comparatively lower costs, and contributing to India’s positioning as a global healthcare hub.

Healthcare experts note that hospitals like Medanta play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s reputation as a destination for high-quality healthcare. As healthcare systems worldwide face growing pressures from aging populations, chronic diseases, and emerging infectious threats, institutions that combine innovation, expertise, and patient-centered care are increasingly essential. Medanta’s consistent performance highlights the importance of continuous investment in medical research, technology adoption, and skill development among healthcare professionals.

For Medanta, the seventh consecutive Newsweek recognition is both a milestone and a motivation to continue advancing medical science. Hospital leaders emphasize their long-term vision: expanding access to high-quality care while continuously investing in research, medical technology, and specialist training programs. With its consistent global recognition, growing network, and emphasis on patient-centered care, Medanta is poised to remain at the forefront of India’s medical landscape—saving lives, advancing healthcare innovation, and delivering world-class care to patients both domestically and internationally.

Sangay Rabten

From New Delhi