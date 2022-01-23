𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐧
𝐀 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐭
𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤: 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐭. 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬
Trending Now

𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐧

True to the WHO’s declaration about the capability of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant to spread faster
then any previous strain, we are perhaps seeing a similar development here too with many new cases of
the Covid-19 proliferating and emerging from many parts of the country this week.
 
As of Friday night, the health ministry announced about detecting 141 new cases of Covid-19 (in the last
24 hours). The numbers are only increasing going by the health ministry’s announcements of having
detected 88 new cases on Thursday and 59 new cases on Wednesday.
 
A respite, for now, based on studies from around the world, is that Omicron is less severe; meaning that
even if we get Omicron, then we are less likely to become seriously ill than with previous variants. Studies
also show that the Omicron is milder than the Delta variant, with a 30% to 70% lower chance of people
infected ending up in hospital.
 
However, the problem with the Omicron is that it is highly transmissible and infectious. It can cause a
sheer number of cases that can overwhelm unprepared health systems. Further, what is worrying for the
country is that 19.7% of the population is still unvaccinated, including children between five to 11 years
of age, who remained highly susceptible to the infection.
 
Another difficulty posed by the Omicron is in detecting if we are really infected because the symptoms of
the Omicron appears to be more like a cold for some people, with commonly reported symptoms comprising
a sore throat, runny nose, and a headache.
 
As it is in the fall and during the winter months when cold and flu infections become more common in the
country, it is important, therefore, for every one of us to get to a flu center and get one tested if one
appears to have such symptoms. We cannot take these symptoms for granted like that of the common cold
and risk transmitting the disease.
 
Another difficulty posed by the Omicron is that the vaccines alone will not protect countries from Omicron.
This has even been confirmed by the WHO.
 
While we have 74% of the eligible population (above 12 years) in the country, who have received both
vaccination doses, it is found that the Omicron variant significantly reduces the protection against
infection provided by Pfizer and BioNTech’s two-dose vaccine, and a study also found the Pfizer and
AstraZeneca vaccines are less effective against the Omicron.
 
However, scientists still affirm that the two-dose vaccines are likely to protect people against severe
disease and that a booster shot provides significant levels of protection against the Omicron infection.
 
The priority for now, meanwhile, seems to at least prevent the transmission of the virus and expedite the
booster dose vaccination for the remaining population.

Post Views: 4
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Thimphu Thromde
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Trongsa BHUTAN
Posted on
Advertisement
Bhutan Insurance Ltd
Posted on
Advertisement
Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top