𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟓𝟔𝟕 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬, 𝟑𝟒𝟓.𝟓 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐲 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐤𝐡𝐚

The figures are likely to increase as the officials are still assessing the damage in the gewogs

The report prepared by the Punakha Dzongkhag shows that a total of 567 households of the 11 gewogs have been affected by incessant rain this week.

However, the number is likely to increase as the assessment is still going on.

It is estimated that about 345.5 hectares of land with 353.132MT production of paddy has been affected.

The Punakha Dzongkhag has eleven gewogs: Baarp, Chhubu, Dzomi, Goenshari, Guma, Kabjisa, Lingmukha, Shengana, Talo, Toepisa and Toedwang.

Among the Gewogs, Dzomi Gewog was the worst affected with 64.32 hectares of land, while the estimated production was 57.89 MT and a total of 85 households were affected.

It was then followed by Limbukha Gewog with 59.01 hectares of affected land and estimated production of 50.702 MT and 56 affected households.

Kabjisa Gewog was the least affected with 8.48 acres of land and an estimated production of 16.96MT of paddy. This included 54 affected households.

Goenshari Gewog reported 10.49 acres of affected land with an estimated production of 10.26MT and 54 affected households.

The Punakha Dzongkhag official said that the figures are yet to change as the assessment is yet to be completed and the data is still being compiled.

Apart from incessant rain damaging farmers’ paddies that were ready for harvest, other damages were also reported, especially to farm roads.

The farm roads from the Gewog centre to Siliphaka, Tempakha and Jangkholo in Chubu Gewog were reported damaged.

The farm track from Semtoganchu and Phulingsum in Guma Gewog was also reported damaged.

The farm road at Lekithang and Lobesa was blocked due to a fallen tree, while the farm road at Chagsagang Barp Gewog and the farm road between Khuruthang and Bajothang were blocked due to a landslide. However, the farm roads blocked by the landslide and fallen tree were cleared in the early morning of October 20.

Prime Minister Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering accompanied by Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji and Deputy Speaker Tshencho Wangdi visited a total of nine gewogs in Punakha on October 22.

The gewogs visited were Toepisa, Lingmukha, Shengana, Chhubu, Toedwang, Dzomi, Goenshari and Guma, and Kabjisa.

The Prime Minister met the affected households in the Gewog centres and shared His Majesty’s concern.

The Prime Minister said the real reason for coming and meeting the affected farmers was to convey the message of His Majesty The King.

“The pandemic has caused a lot of suffering and now crops are affected,” he said.

“However, HM said that every affected farmer should be compensated,” the PM said.

Besides, the PM said that people should stop worrying.

Meanwhile, most of the affected farmers from Punakha said that though they were saddened by the destruction caused by the rains, the concern of His Majesty and the thought of compensation in itself was enough.

An affected farmer from Shengana Gewog said she was grateful to His Majesty for the Kidu but she could not accept it. There were a few who wanted the Kidu.

On Royal Order, the Prime Minister met the people of Paro and Punakha, while on October 23 he is scheduled to meet the people of Wangduephodrang.

Chencho Dema from Punakha