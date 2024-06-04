𝐇𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐂𝐈𝐓 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞

Her Royal Highness Sonam Dechen Wangchuk graced the third project showcase at Gyalpozhing College of Information Technology (GCIT) organized by the Third- and Fourth-Year students on 3rd June.

Featured locally tailored application-based services, the event aimed at addressing real-life social issues through ICT solutions.

Some of the Projects like the green parking system Govchain (voting system in the Parliament), smart flow-AI-powered water current management, Bhutan health link, Bhutan climate change museum, sign language voice assistance, Gyalsung cadet application system projects were presented.

The project Gyalsung cadet application was designed to allocate enlisted students to four different types of skilling programs such as information and communication technology security skilling, community security skilling at Khotokha, community security skilling at Pemathang, and home security skilling at Jamtsholing. The allocation system is based on academic performance.

Similarly, the smart flow AI-powered water current management project was designed to measure the temperature of the water. The water temperature sensor is used to measure the temperature of the water and it can be used to measure both the temperature and the humidity of the environment.

The water current management can prevent water freezing at high altitudes and address the challenges of water shortages. Some of the impacts of this project are to maintain reliable water supply, economic stability, and real-time monitoring.