𝐇𝐚𝐚 𝐔𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧

Bhutan’s remote and pristine western valley of Haa is preparing to step into the spotlight with a series of bold and innovative tourism and conservation initiatives that could transform the district into one of the country’s most exciting sustainable travel destination.

Known for its untouched landscapes, traditional lifestyles, and deep cultural heritage, Haa has long remained one of Bhutan’s least explored regions. Now, local authorities and stakeholders are proposing a cluster of ambitious projects—from an eco-park celebrating nomadic traditions to a fly-fishing tourism initiative and a red panda interpretation centre—that aim to blend conservation, culture, and community livelihoods in a way rarely seen before.

One of the most striking proposals is the development of a Constructed Ecological Park in Yangthang, located in Bji Gewog. Spread across 22.8 acres of open landscape, the eco-park is envisioned as a unique space where culture, nature, and recreation come together.

The park’s vision is ambitious: to become “a living testament to nomadic tradition where nature and culture intertwine in a sustainable celebration of life.” One of the park’s most fascinating features will be the display of traditional Bjas tents, the portable homes used by yak herders in Bhutan’s highlands. During festivals and special events, these tents will be set up to allow visitors to experience nomadic life firsthand.

The park will also feature yaks and horses, along with artistic replicas of endangered wildlife species and a visitor center. The eco-park is expected to be developed through a public-private partnership, with a proposed investment of around Nu 90 million.

In another innovative move, Haa is exploring the development of fly-fishing tourism along the Haa Chhu, one of the valley’s most pristine rivers. The initiative, titled “Fly Fishing for a Sustainable Future: Empowering Haa Valley through Conservation Tourism,” seeks to turn the valley into Bhutan’s premier fly-fishing destination.

With an estimated project cost of Nu 10 million, the initiative aims to attract niche international travelers—particularly anglers seeking unique experiences in untouched natural environments.

Local residents will be trained as certified fly-fishing guides, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to manage fishing activities responsibly while guiding visitors along the river.

Another flagship proposal is the construction of a Red Panda Interpretation Centre near Singchupang, designed to highlight one of Bhutan’s most iconic yet endangered species. The centre will focus on the red panda, a shy and rare animal found in the forests of the Tergola landscape in Haa.

In addition to these projects, plans are also underway to revamp the existing Visitor Center in Haa, transforming it into a dynamic cultural and sensory experience for travelers.

The upgraded facility will feature high-definition cinematic displays showcasing Haa’s dramatic landscapes, local farms, and traditional craftsmanship.

Visitors will also find curated displays of agricultural and livestock products produced in the region. From organic produce to handmade goods, the showcase aims to connect local farmers and artisans directly with tourists.

An integrated café will serve dishes prepared with ingredients sourced from nearby farms, offering visitors a chance to taste the valley’s authentic flavours. The visitor centre is designed to become more than just an information point—it will serve as a gateway to Haa’s culture, agriculture, and community life.

Taken together, these projects reflect a growing vision for Haa’s future.

Rather than pursuing mass tourism, the valley is focusing on low-impact, high-value experiences rooted in nature, culture, and conservation.

If successfully implemented, the eco-park, fly-fishing initiative, red panda centre, and revamped visitor hub could transform Haa into one of Bhutan’s most compelling destinations.

More importantly, the initiatives place local communities at the center of development—ensuring that tourism growth supports livelihoods while protecting the valley’s fragile ecosystems.

For a region that has long remained quietly beautiful and largely undiscovered, Haa may soon emerge as one of Bhutan’s most inspiring examples of sustainable tourism in action.

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu