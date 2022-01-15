𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐭. 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧   

𝑨𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 20% 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒑𝒍𝒆𝒅𝒈𝒆𝒔 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒇𝒖𝒍𝒇𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔

The Opposition Party, Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT), has called upon the government to take a concern on their pledges and come up with concrete policies, plans and measures to address them with urgency in its remaining tenure.

During a press conference at the National Assembly’s Conference Hall yesterday, Opposition Leader Dorji Wangdi said that the election pledges are nothing short of a binding social contract between the political parties and the people to whom the pledges were made for.

“The outcome of an election is largely determined by the pledges. Therefore, it is important for the governing party to honor this social contract and fulfill the pledges it made during the election,” he said.

Some of the popular pledges that remain unfulfilled and highlighted by the Opposition include enhancing health facilities and services throughout the country, provision of monthly allowance for birthing mothers, and the increase of daily minimum wage to Nu 450.

Opposition Leader Dorji Wangdi said that the pledges to provide free WiFi, construct southern east-west highway, construct Sunkosh and Kuri-Gongri hydropower projects, construct Maokhola bridge, develop SungJoen Apps and provide vehicle quota for every household are also not fulfilled yet.

“We suggest the government to be transparent and honest with the people whether its pledges can be fulfilled,” he said, adding that it is important to ensure people do not lose trust and faith in political parties, especially the party that forms the government.

He added that the government didn’t honor words that they have given in the last one and half years.

“If we go by the important pledges of the DNT, around 20% of the government pledges are also not fulfilled yet,” he said.

In addition, the Opposition Leader cited that the government had also pledged to build all Dzongkhag hospitals like the JDWNRH hospital. “And the pledge to build gewog hospitals like Dzongkhag hospitals is a massive pledge from the government, but it failed.”

“Secondly, the pledge to provide free WiFi has no value,” the OL said, adding that the votes they won during the elections are all due to their pledges. “Pledge such as one job for every household is not yet fulfilled.”

“Three years has passed now for the government, but important pledges are still not yet touched; so they have huge responsibilities for the nation to honor their words,” the OL said.

According to the opposition party, given the difficult situation posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and its implications, the Opposition decided not to give their critical assessment of the government’s performance in full, but only point out some important issues that needed to be considered.

“We assure our sincere support to the government in addressing the concerns,” the OL said.

Kinley Yonten from Thimphu