𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐭. 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬

𝐶𝑎𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑡 𝑆𝑒𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑡𝑎𝑟𝑦 𝑠𝑎𝑦𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑑𝑜 𝑠𝑜 𝑖𝑓 𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑠𝑝𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑏𝑒 𝑝𝑢𝑡 𝑖𝑛 𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑜 𝑎

𝑞𝑢𝑎𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝑓𝑎𝑐𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑦

With an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, a concern prevalent among people is

whether there are adequate quarantine facilities to house the contacts of the Covid-19 positive cases.



However, during the Zoom Meeting among members of the National COVID-19 Taskforce and the

health Technical Advisory Group and media personnel yesterday, Cabinet Secretary Sangay Duba

said most districts have enough hotels to quarantine the contacts.



“Only in some Dzongkhags like in Wangduephodrang, there are not many hotels to be used as

quarantine centers, but we can bank on the nearby Dzongkhags like Punakha which has hotels,” he

said, adding that one of the hotels in Wangdue has been activated as an isolation center for the

Covid-19 patients.



Meanwhile, due to the sudden outbreak and increase in the Covid-19 cases in the district,

Wangduephodrang did not have enough rooms to house Covid-19 positive patients. As of January 21,

Wangdue reported 151 Covid-19 positive cases.



Cabinet Secretary said they will do so if any spaces could be put in use and converted into a

quarantine facility.



“In Thimphu, not only for quarantine, but we are also providing containment centers for the frontline

workers. Alongside, we have identified a few schools and jotted down the requirements needed to be

put in place in those areas just in case we require them as quarantine or containment centers,” he

said.



In Thimphu, the government has done a zone-wise mapping, where there are spaces and schools.



“Although we have not activated it during the third lockdown, we have activated some of the schools

and gewog offices as containment centers,” added the Cabinet Secretary.



Meanwhile, the government is also looking into the guest houses of the Shedras to be converted into

quarantine centers.



The Cabinet Secretary said when there were not enough quarantine centers in Phuentsholing, people

were moved to Paro and Haa.



“Also if there is a shortage of quarantine centers in Thimphu, then the people will be transferred to

other nearby districts. This is how we are operating because we do not have dedicated quarantine

centers, but we are working with the hotels at the moment,” he said.



“However, for now, there is no concern over the quarantine centers and also with the ongoing

lockdown, the occupancy in quarantine facilities is expected to reduce.



“With the current situation and increasing positive cases across the country, then the situation would

be worrying,” said the Cabinet Secretary.



Meanwhile, the government pays Nu 800 a day for an individual undergoing quarantine, but for star-rated hotels, it is up to the individual. Those who opt to stay in star-rated hotels, have to add up

on the Nu 800. The charges are levied by the star-rated hotel. This is the option given to people who

wish to be quarantined in star-rated hotels.



Meanwhile, the lockdown in Sarpang, Samdrup Jongkhar, and identified areas of Wangduephodrang

and Punakha, Panbang, Nganglam, and Phuentsholing has been extended until January 30 and

these places have been declared as red zones.



The green zones are Gasa, Haa, Samtse, Trongsa, Bumthang, Tsirang, Trashigang, Mongar,

Trashiyangtse, Lhuentse, Dagana, Chhukha, Pemagatshel, and Zhemgang.

Chencho Dema from Thimphu