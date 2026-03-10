𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐍𝐮 𝟖𝟒𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐄𝐒𝐏 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐲
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐍𝐮 𝟖𝟒𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐄𝐒𝐏 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐲
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐍𝐮 𝟖𝟒𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐄𝐒𝐏 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐲
𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭: 𝐀 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐍𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟒,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧
Advertisement
𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞: 𝐏𝐡𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤-𝐈𝐧 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐭
Trending Now
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐍𝐮 𝟖𝟒𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐄𝐒𝐏 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐲

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐍𝐮 𝟖𝟒𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐄𝐒𝐏 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐲

The government of Bhutan is set to provide a significant financial boost to the country’s hotel industry by rolling out a one-year, targeted interest subsidy under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP). The initiative aims to reduce the interest burden on hotel loans by 4%, offering much-needed relief to establishments that continue to face financial pressures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Finance, Lekey Dorji, explained that the support measure is expected to benefit approximately 537 hotels, primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises, which form the backbone of Bhutan’s tourism sector. “The objective of this targeted intervention is clear: to provide timely relief to hotels that are still stabilizing financially while supporting the tourism sector’s recovery and long-term sustainability,” he said.

The Ministry of Finance is coordinating closely with the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) and commercial banks to finalize operational guidelines that will ensure the subsidy is administered transparently, efficiently, and with minimal bureaucratic hurdles. According to Lyonpo Lekey, banks will disburse the subsidy directly to eligible hotels, allowing support to reach the intended recipients quickly and effectively.

The total cost of the one-year loan subsidy is projected at approximately Nu 844 million, covering eligible hotel loans and effectively reducing interest rates to 4%. While the exact list of beneficiaries is subject to bank-level verification, preliminary estimates indicate that around 537 hotels will qualify. The framework has been designed to be simple and easy to implement, reflecting the government’s commitment to minimizing administrative burdens for both banks and hotel operators.

By applying the subsidy directly to existing loans, hotels are expected to benefit from reduced debt servicing costs, improved cash flow, and greater flexibility to focus on operational priorities such as staffing, training, and service quality. “Our priority is to ensure that the financial relief reaches the hotels that need it most without complicating their day-to-day operations or the lending process,” Lyonpo Lekey  emphasized.

The Minister also highlighted that Bhutan’s tourism sector has been gradually recovering, although international arrivals have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. While domestic tourism has seen some growth, many small and medium-sized hotels continue to face liquidity constraints and high operational costs, underscoring the importance of government support.

The ESP loan subsidy is expected to strengthen the hospitality sector, safeguarding employment and ensuring the continued viability of hotels across the country. By reducing financial stress on these establishments, the measure is also anticipated to stimulate broader economic activity, benefiting local supply chains, handicrafts, transport services, and other businesses linked to the tourism industry.

“The hotel industry is vital to Bhutan’s economy, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing significantly to local revenue,” Lyonpo said. “This subsidy will help businesses stay afloat and invest in upgrading infrastructure and staff capacity, which are essential for long-term sustainability.”

The RMA will finalize the operational framework and communicate it to banks, which will then notify eligible hotel clients on the specific application of the subsidy. Close coordination among the Ministry of Finance, RMA, and commercial banks is considered critical to ensuring a smooth rollout and timely delivery of financial support.

Lyonpo Lekey added that this initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to strategic sectors while maintaining transparency and efficiency in public financial interventions. Once implemented, the Nu 844 million ESP subsidy is expected to provide immediate financial relief, ease debt servicing obligations, enhance liquidity, and enable hotels to concentrate on improving service quality, expanding operations, and planning for long-term growth.

“This targeted support will contribute to a stronger, more resilient tourism sector, safeguard employment, and strengthen Bhutan’s broader economic recovery,” the Minister concluded. With this initiative, the government aims to reinforce the hospitality sector’s capacity to thrive while securing its vital contribution to the national economy.

 

Nidup Lhamo

From Thimphu

Post Views: 193
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐍𝐮 𝟖𝟒𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐄𝐒𝐏 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐲

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐍𝐮 𝟖𝟒𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐄𝐒𝐏 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐲
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐍𝐮 𝟖𝟒𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐄𝐒𝐏 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐲