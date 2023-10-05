𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐂 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐂𝐂’𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
The chairperson of Good Governance Committee, Eminent Member, Phuntsho Rapten introduced the Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) Annual Report in the National Council Session today.

During the reporting year 2022-23, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) recorded a total of 342 reports of corruption, indicating a decline of 21.4% from the previous year’s figure of 435. The most preferred mode of reporting remained to be via webmail with a total of 122 reports, followed by walk-in at 108 and post at 96. The number of corruption reports received from the known sources surpassed the number of unknown or anonymous sources, which can be attributed to the increased awareness and trust in the ACC.

Out of the 342 corruption reports, 203 or 59.3% of reports came from known sources, while the remaining 139 were dropped. Out of the 203 corruption reports, 53 were deemed fit for investigation, 76 were shared for action, 43 for sensitization, and 31 were qualified for information enrichment (IE). The highest number of alleged corruption cases related to public revenue (47), followed by resources (28), and contracts (20), which indicated the most vulnerable areas of corruption. By agency, the Ministry had the highest number of corruption reports at 39, followed by the gewog administration at 26, and the dzongkhag administration at 20. By offense, abuse of function was the most alleged corruption report at 106, followed by bribery at 26, and embezzlement at 18. It was also evident from the report that the Ministry had the greatest proportion of the above offenses.

The House will deliberate on ACC’s Annual Report on 10 October.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

