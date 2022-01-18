𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟏𝟓.𝟖𝟗% 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏

𝐹𝑜𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑖𝑛 𝑓𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠, 𝐷𝐺𝑃𝐶’𝑠 𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑔𝑦 𝑔𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑑𝑒𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑖𝑛 2021

The four plants of the Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) exported 5,522.28MU (Million Units) of energy including royalty energy to India in 2020. However, in 2021, 4,644.44MU of energy including royalty energy was exported to India from the four plants.

A decrease of 15.89% has been, therefore, observed in 2021 as compared to 2020 when it comes to electricity exported from Bhutan.

The four plants of the DGPC include the Tala, Chhukha, Kurichhu, and Basochhu hydropower plants.

Meanwhile, the energy exported to India including royalty energy from DGPC’s four plants was 3,917MU in 2019 and 5,522.28MU in 2020.

In terms of energy generation, DGPC’s four plants generated 6,926.22MU of electricity during 2019, which is an increase of 5.36% from the aggregate generation of 6,573.99MU in 2018.

In 2020, the four plants generated 7,630.04MU of electricity, which is an increase of 10.16% from 2019. And in 2021, the four plants generated 7,311.53MU of electricity, which is a decrease of 4.17% from 2020.

In terms of revenue, the overall revenue from the export of electricity from the four plants under DGPC to India was Nu 7,932.76mn in 2019.

The revenue generation increased in 2020 as the revenue generated from the export of electricity to India was Nu 10,066.54mn.

However, revenue generation from the export of electricity to India plummeted in 2021 as a revenue of Nu 8,435.82mn was generated last year.

Further, there has been a decline in the quantum of electricity supplied for domestic energy consumption to the Bhutan Power Corporation Limited (BPCL) from 2,454.31MU in 2018 to 2,397.83MU in 2019.

The revenue collected from the supply of domestic energy consumption was Nu 3,712.41mn in 2019.

A decline in electricity supplied for domestic energy consumption is also seen in 2020 as 2,052.15MU of energy is supplied and the revenue generated was Nu 2,912.91mn in 2020.

However, the domestic energy consumption increased in 2021 with 2,514.50MU of energy supplied and the revenue generated in 2021 was Nu 3,570.60mn.

However, in terms of import of power from India, there was a decrease in the import of power from 300.30MU in 2018 to 265.41MU in 2019.

A decrease in electricity import from India was constant in 2020 and 2021 as well as 241.58MU of energy was imported in 2020, and 203.18 MU of energy was imported in 2021.

Meanwhile, the internal consumption and losses was 63.41MU in 2019, 66.42MU in 2020, and 61.59MU in 2021.

Sonam Yangdon Tenzin from Thimphu