𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐔𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐈𝐌𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐂 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐔𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥

The 6th Summit in Bangkok convened leaders from the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), an organization that promotes collaboration among its member states across various sectors

In a heartfelt address at the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit, Bhutanโ€™s Prime Minister (PM) Dasho Tshering Tobgay reaffirmed his nationโ€™s commitment to regional collaboration while extending condolences to Myanmar and Thailand following a recent devastating earthquake.

Reflecting on nearly three decades of BIMSTECโ€™s existence, Dasho Tshering Tobgay emphasized the allianceโ€™s untapped potential and called for decisive actions to transform BIMSTEC into a results-driven platform. โ€œWe must not only recognize our potential but also act upon it,โ€ he asserted, underlining the necessity of economic integration, environmental resilience, and enhanced connectivityโ€”both physical and digital.

Bhutan, he noted, is eager to contribute to regional digital advancements through its National Digital Identity (NDI) and Intelligent Bhutan initiatives while also learning from fellow member states. Additionally, the PM introduced Bhutanโ€™s transformative vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), a sustainability-focused initiative inspired by His Majestyโ€™s leadership and Bhutanโ€™s commitment to sustainable development.

Key Outcomes of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit

The Summit held on April 4, 2025, reviewed progress across BIMSTECโ€™s seven key areas of cooperation: trade and investment, environment and climate change, security, agriculture and food security, people-to-people contact, science and technology, and connectivity. Leaders approved six pivotal outcome documents.

BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030 โ€“ The first strategic vision of its kind, aiming to create a Prosperous, Resilient, and Open BIMSTEC (PRO BIMSTEC) by 2030, with a focus on economic integration, connectivity, and human security. 6th BIMSTEC Summit Declaration โ€“ Reaffirming member statesโ€™ commitment to BIMSTEC and the Bangkok Vision 2030 goals. Rules of Procedure for BIMSTEC Mechanisms โ€“ Establishing a systematic and rules-based approach to enhance efficiency and consistency in BIMSTEC operations. Report of the BIMSTEC Eminent Personsโ€™ Group โ€“ Outlining key recommendations for BIMSTECโ€™s future direction in alignment with the Bangkok Vision 2030. Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation โ€“ Aiming to boost maritime connectivity between South and Southeast Asia, improving logistical efficiency and reducing trade costs. BIMSTEC Leadersโ€™ Joint Statement on the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand โ€“ Expressing solidarity and support for disaster-affected nations, with an emphasis on strengthening regional disaster management mechanisms.

Thailandโ€™s Leadership and Regional Commitment

Thailandโ€™s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in her concluding statement on April 4 highlighted the theme of Thailandโ€™s BIMSTEC Chairmanship: โ€œProsperous, Resilient, and Open BIMSTEC.โ€

She emphasized the need for fortified regional cooperation, particularly in disaster preparedness and recovery, following the recent earthquake.

โ€œThe outcomes of this Summit will deliver tangible benefits to the Thai people,โ€ she stated, noting that the Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation will reduce shipping costs, enhance supply chain efficiency, and boost Thailandโ€™s exports. Additionally, increased tourism and cultural cooperation will create new job opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

As the Lead Country on Connectivity, Thailand underscored the importance of completing the Indiaโ€“Myanmarโ€“Thailand Trilateral Highway and implementing the Bangkok Vision 2030, a framework designed to guide BIMSTECโ€™s long-term agenda.

The summit also addressed administrative and financial matters, reviewed reports from various BIMSTEC Centres, and reaffirmed member statesโ€™ unity in support of Myanmar and Thailand.

On April 2, 2025, Thailand hosted the 25th BIMSTEC Senior Officialsโ€™ Meeting (SOM) in Bangkok, chaired by Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, with Ms. Rujikorn Saengchantr, Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs, representing Thailand.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu