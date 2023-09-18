Bhutan Airlines resumes scheduled flight operations to New Delhi and Kathmandu
After a coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus in the past more than two years, Bhutan Airlines (Tashi Air Pvt. Ltd.) is set to resume its scheduled flight operations to Kathmandu, Nepal, and New Delhi, India, starting from 16 September.

Bhutan Airlines (Tashi Air Pvt. Ltd.) is delighted in bringing back the joy and ease of traveling to these destinations for our valued passengers.

Though battered by the pandemic, the office of Bhutan Airlines says, “As we gradually emerge from the challenges of the pandemic, we are committed to providing a safe and reliable air travel option to connect people and places once again. Starting 16 September 2023, we will be operating four flights a week from Paro to New Delhi via Kathmandu and vice versa.”

The airline industry is slowly coming back to normalcy, and the resumption of normal overseas flights is expected to provide a fillip to the sector.

The Airline informs its valued clients and prospective passengers that Bhutan Airlines’ flights are now available on most online portals worldwide as well as with International Air Transport Association (IATA) BSP agents in three countries.

Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) is a system designed to facilitate and simplify the selling, reporting, and remitting procedures of IATA Accredited Passenger Sales Agents, as well as improve financial control and cash flow for BSP Airlines.

Tashi Air Pvt. Ltd. launched its membership on the world-renowned Amadeus Travel Platform (GDS) in February 2023, coinciding with His Majesty’s Birth Anniversary. Additionally, the company commenced ticket sales through IATA BSP agents in India. Thanks to this platform, travel agents and online booking sites can now connect to Bhutan Airlines’ reservation system to access current flight schedules, seat availability, and airfares in real-time. Given the successful ticket sales launch through IATA BSP agents in India, Tashi Airline is pleased to announce that this service is now accessible in Nepal and Thailand.

Swarup Ratan Chakraboty, the regional manager of Bhutan Airline’s India Operation, anticipated that the return of scheduled flights would boost the number of visitors to Bhutan. By urging customers to fly with Bhutan Airline, the regional manager tries to reach a wider audience.

The planned flights of Bhutan Airline operations to Kathmandu and New Delhi, according to Sonam Sherpa, executive chairman of the Yeti Airline in Nepal, will help to increase tourism. He claimed that the airline is taking a risk in order to help the populace and the government. In light of this, he asserted, “the government should have a sustainable tourism system.”

“Bhutan Airlines is gradually restoring its route network to pre-Covid levels while working towards opening new destinations to support and strengthen the tourism industry by providing connectivity with convenience,” the press release stated.

Ugyen Tenzin, the general manager of Bhutan Airline, the regional manager of India Operation, and representatives from Nepal and India were present at the ceremony marking the start of flights again on 16 September, 2023 at Aerocity in Delhi.

Bhutan Airlines, established in 2011, is a private airline based out of Paro, Bhutan. The airline operates a fleet of modern Airbus A319-115 aircraft and offers scheduled and charter flights to various international destinations. Bhutan Airlines is committed to providing safe, reliable, and comfortable air travel and is dedicated to promoting the unique culture and traditions of Bhutan.

𝑆𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑎𝑦 𝑅𝑎𝑏𝑡𝑒𝑛 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝐷𝑒𝑙ℎ𝑖

