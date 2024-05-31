𝐁𝐍𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐜𝐨-𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐝𝐬

𝐵𝑦 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑓𝑓 𝑅𝑒𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑒𝑟

In honor of Menstrual Hygiene Day, celebrated globally on May 28th, BNB continues its commitment to menstrual health and environmental sustainability by donating eco-friendly reusable pads to female students in need. This initiative reflects BNB’s dedication to supporting communities and promoting sustainable practices.

Last year, BNB’s donation reached schools in the eastern regions, and this year’s focus on Samtse District highlights ongoing mission to support students across various regions. By ensuring access to reusable pads, BNB helps to break the stigma around menstruation and promotes a more inclusive and supportive educational environment for all students.

This year, BNB donated a total of 2,772 reusable pads to 1,386 female students of Tendruk Central School, Peljorling Higher Secondary School, and Dorokha Central School under Samtse Dzongkhag. This contribution aims to improve menstrual hygiene management among young girls, ensuring they have the necessary resources to stay in school and participate fully in their education.

The eco-friendly reusable pads are sourced from local entrepreneur, M/s. Zamin Friends Forever which demonstrates BNB’s support for local businesses and sustainable products. By choosing reusable pads, BNB not only addresses the immediate needs of these students but also contributes to reducing plastic waste and promoting environmentally friendly alternatives.

“At BNB, we believe in empowering young girls through education and health initiatives. Our annual donation on Menstrual Hygiene Day is a testament to ongoing efforts to support menstrual hygiene management and environmental sustainability,” said Shaym, the Samtse branch manager.