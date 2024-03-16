𝐀 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲

Louise Monggar, the deputy chief human resource officer at the Royal Civil Service Commission of Bhutan (RCSC), has been recognized for her exceptional work in talent management within the government sector. For her long-term performance, she has been recognized as one of the 35 Apolitical’s Government Talent Trailblazers 2024. She is the first Bhutanese to be part of this esteemed group.

The Apolitical Trailblazers by Apolitical is a global platform that celebrates individuals driving innovation and excellence in public service. Her award was recognized as the first-ever reorganization in the global context from Bhutan.

Speaking from Singap—ore, Louise shared that she was thrilled to be named one of Apolitical’s Top 35 Government Talent Trailblazers. “This list celebrates incredible people working to shape the future of public service talent, and I’m honored to be included.”

Louise said that the award was a shared effort of all RCSC members and would like to thank each one of them, especially the Commission, Director, and colleagues. Of all, she said that the recognition is the outcome of the continued guidance and inspiration from His Majesty The King.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu